Kate Middleton’s video might ’persuade’ Prince William to reconcile with brother Prince Harry, hints Royal Expert

Royal experts suggest Kate's recent video on completing chemotherapy serves as an olive branch, emphasizing life's important values and influencing William's decision to reach out to Harry

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Oct 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.
Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.(Instagram)

Duchhess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is now hoping to end the distance between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, stated reports. Royal Experts have said that Kate's recent video about finishing her chemotherapy might have been her attempt at extending the ‘olive branch’ towards an estranged Prince Harry.

Royal Expert Jennie Bond said that Kate Middleton's video was much more than just a health update. She suggested, that the video was a subtle nudge to Harry about family's importance, reported OK! Magazine.

On September 9, The Princess of Wales announced through a video on Instagram, that she had completed her cancer treatment.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” Kate said in the video.

‘Life too short to bear grudges forever’

Referencing to the ‘new perspective’, Bond suggested that Kate's candid reflections on her cancer journey offered a new perspective on what is truly important in life. This might have possibly influenced William to agree to send his brother the birthday message on his 40th birthday.

“In the moving film [Kate] made about the end of her chemotherapy treatment, she spoke about how cancer had given her a new perspective,” said Bond, reported OK! Magazine.

The expert further added that clearly what matters to Kate Middleton is her family, and “loving and being loved.” Bond hinted that she might have persuaded William that "life is too short to bear grudges forever."

At the same time, the expert did point out that this does not mean a complete reconciliation between the two estranged brothers. Still, she emphasized that in her opinion, Kate "was right" in believing that ultimately, family is what's most important, mentioned the magazine.

 

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 05:42 PM IST
