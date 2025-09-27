Expecting a baby? Here’s how prenatal yoga can help during pregnancy

Katrina Kaif recently announced her pregnancy in a joint social media post with husband Vicky Kaushal. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the couple shared, a post that went viral and garnered 1.7 million likes within an hour.

As Katrina prepares to embrace motherhood, conversations around pregnancy and wellness are once again in focus. Among the practices experts and mothers swear by, prenatal yoga stands out for its physical and emotional benefits during this transformative journey.

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice combining movement, meditation, and breathwork, has been increasingly recommended during pregnancy. When performed under the guidance of a certified instructor, prenatal yoga is considered safe for both mother and baby and can be included in the routine for low- and high-risk pregnancies.

Here are some proven benefits of prenatal yoga: Better mental health Pregnancy often brings anxiety, stress and even fear about childbirth. Studies show that yoga can significantly reduce anxiety, lower stress levels and even help expectant mothers with depression feel better. Many women also report feeling a stronger emotional connection with their unborn baby after practising yoga.

Relief from aches and pains Back pain, hip discomfort and swelling are common during pregnancy. Research shows that a short course of prenatal yoga can ease pelvic pain, reduce discomfort from varicose veins and help manage ankle swelling.

Blood pressure management High blood pressure in pregnancy can lead to serious complications such as preeclampsia. Prenatal yoga has been shown to help control blood pressure and lower the risk of such conditions.

Blood sugar regulation For women diagnosed with gestational diabetes, prenatal yoga—alongside dietary changes—can aid in controlling blood sugar levels, thereby reducing risks such as preterm birth or complications for the baby.

Improved sleep Almost half of pregnant women report sleep disturbances, especially in the later stages. Breathing techniques in yoga (pranayama) are believed to promote deeper, more restful sleep.

Strength and confidence during labour Prenatal yoga builds endurance and improves flexibility, making the body more prepared for childbirth. Women who practise regularly often report less pain during labour, shorter delivery times, and greater confidence in managing the process.