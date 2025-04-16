Katy Perry brutally trolled by fast-food chain Wendy’s over her Blue Origin space trip: ‘Can we send her back?’

Pop star Katy Perry faced unexpected trolling from fast-food giant Wendy’s following her brief Blue Origin space trip on Monday (April 14)..

Advertisement

“Can we send her back?” Wendy’s mocks Perry Perry, 39, was part of a historic all-female crew aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-13 flight, which included CBS News anchor Gayle King and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

After the “California Gurls” singer safely landed with her fellow crew members, Wendy’s posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Can we send her back?” in response to a post announcing her return from space.

Advertisement

“I kissed the ground and I liked it” The trolling didn’t stop there. The chain followed up by reposting photos of Perry kissing the ground after touchdown, captioning it: “I kissed the ground and I liked it,” a cheeky reference to her 2008 breakout hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

Read More

Advertisement

“Don’t short change her—it was 11 minutes” When a user pointed out that Perry’s journey to space lasted just 10 minutes, Wendy’s quipped back: “Don’t short change her—it was 11 minutes.”

The sarcastic tone continued, with the account tweeting: “I’m a woman send me to space” Advertisement

and “When we said women in STEM, this isn’t what we meant.”

A historic all-female mission The Blue Origin flight marked a significant milestone, being the first all-female crewed space trip since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963. Joining Perry, King, and Sánchez were astronaut and research scientist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.