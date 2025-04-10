Will Katy Perry sing in Space? The pop singer reveals her take ahead of Jeff Bezos’ historic all-women mission

Pop sensation Katy Perry is all set to leave Earth, quite literally! The 40-year-old singer is gearing up for an 11-minute space trip on April 14.

The "Queen of Camp” will fly with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company. This 11-minute trip will reach 62 miles above Earth’s surface, almost touching space, before returning safely.

But, it’s not just any ordinary trip. This journey will be historic as it features an all-women crew, the first of its kind since 1963.

Katy is already in full preparation mode but in her own stylish way! In an interview with Elle magazine, the 40-year-old singer joked, “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a**' in astronaut,” She said.

The former American Idol judge earlier said it was her dream for nearly 20 years.

“I was like, What am I going to wear? But seriously, I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years… Then they told me about it being the first all-female crew. I take a pause in those moments and ask the universe to give me confirmation,” she told ELLE.

Katy also shared she plans to carry something representing life on Earth as a reminder of how precious the planet is. Other crew members plan to carry stuffed toys, photos and personal items within their 3-pound limit.

There’s even talk of Katy singing in space, making her the first artist ever to perform beyond Earth. “I feel like I should,” Katy said.

The space trip will launch from Texas after the final training sessions. The crew will not reach full orbit but will experience zero-gravity weightlessness for a short time.

All-women crew to Space The all-women crew flying with Katy Perry on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space trip is nothing short of extraordinary.

Joining Katy on this adventure are Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez and TV host Gayle King. NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen will also be part of the space trip.

Lauren Sanchez told Elle that she, too, would have lash extensions ready for space. She joked that they’d fly in style.

Former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe is the CEO of STEMBoard, a tech company handling a $947 million project. Amanda Nguyen is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and was named TIME Woman of the Year in 2022.

Popular talk-show host Gayle King has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Film producer Kerianne Flynn is worth $7 million. Advertisement