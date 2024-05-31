Katy Perry, Shakira to perform for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Here's how much they are charging
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
After a dazzling first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant are all set for a second pre-wedding bash on a cruise from Italy to Switzerland, named “La Vite E Un Viaggio". It is an Italian phrase which means "life is a journey."