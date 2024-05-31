Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

After a dazzling first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant are all set for a second pre-wedding bash on a cruise from Italy to Switzerland, named “La Vite E Un Viaggio". It is an Italian phrase which means "life is a journey." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But what is an Ambani function if not the star-studded affair?

Global pop divas Katy Perry and Shakira are reportedly performing at Reliance Industries' pre-wedding bash. But the real question is: What will the pop stars charge for their performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Full itinerary out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise party; check complete schedule According to a British tabloid The Sun report, the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer is being paid a whopping "million" to perform live at the Ambani's pre-wedding cruise celebrations.

An anonymous source close to the billionaire family told The Sun that Katy Perry would headline a five-hour-long party at the cruise.

“They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40 million estate," the insider told the tabloid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: See Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today; stunning photos are OUT “The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterward, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it," the inside added.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Colombian singer will also be performing her biggest hits at the party. And is reportedly charging ₹10 - ₹15 crore for the event according to The Hola.

What was Rihanna paid at the Jamnagar bash? Pop diva Rihanna, who performed for the Ambani's guests this January, was paid $9 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

