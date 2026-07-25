Katy Perry slams Trump administration for using her song in military strikes video: 'Deeply appalled and angry'

Katy Perry has criticised the White House for using her 2010 hit ‘Firework’ as the soundtrack to a TikTok video depicting military strikes, saying she neither approved nor condoned the use.
The singer addressed the controversy in a post on X after the official White House TikTok account shared a video featuring footage of military strikes. The video reportedly timed the song’s lyrics — “boom, boom, boom” — to images of bomb explosions and carried the caption “Iran has been warned”.
Perry responded by directly condemning the use of her music, making clear that the video did not represent the meaning she intended for the song or the values associated with it.
In her post on X, she wrote, “I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it (sic).”
She continued, “I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for (sic).”
Perry concluded her statement by writing, “My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare (sic).”
The dispute comes amid a wider pattern of tension between the White House and musicians over the use of popular songs in official social media content.
The latest video appears to have drawn particular attention because of the contrast between the imagery and the meaning associated with ‘Firework’. Released in 2010, the song became one of Perry’s best-known hits and has long been associated with themes of self-belief, resilience and personal empowerment.
In recent months, other high-profile musicians have also criticised the White House over the use of their music in social media posts.
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter have previously objected to the use of one of her songs in content linked to immigration enforcement, while other artists have also publicly challenged the administration over music used in its digital campaigns.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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