Netizens ask Katy Perry’s ‘point’ behind 10-minute space foray: ’Just bought some good memes’

Pop star Katy Perry - who completed a brief foray into space on Monday aboard one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets -- is receiving flak on social media for the stunt, with users pondering, “What was the point?” The Firework and California Gurls singer was lofted more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth's surface along with five female crew members, including journalist Gayle King, in a vessel from Blue Origin - the space company owned by the Amazon founder.

Despite the mission's historic significance, many on social media labeled Perry's involvement a "vanity project." Critics highlighted the flight’s brief 10-minute duration, questioning its overall impact. Memes quickly surfaced, with some users humorously comparing the short journey to Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, claiming it "felt longer" than the flight. Olivia Wilde also appeared to throw subtle shade, posting, “A billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.”





Perry’s post-flight gestures — like kissing the ground after landing and singing What a Wonderful World mid-flight — were also met with skepticism online. One tweet read, “Just found out Katy Perry’s gonna be in space for just a whopping 11 minutes… why’d I think she was gonna spend a whole month on the moon?” echoing the disbelief shared by many.

Another critic called out the environmental impact of the short rocket flight. Emily Ratajkowski slammed the space trip, saying, “That space mission this morning, that’s a big show. Like, you say you care about Mother Earth and you’re going to space in a ship built and funded by a company that’s destroying the planet.”