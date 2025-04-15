Netizens ask Katy Perry’s ‘point’ behind 10-minute space foray: ’Just bought some good memes’

Katy Perry To Write A Song About Her Experience

Singer Katy Perry kissed the ground and held a flower in the air as she returned from her Blue Origin trip to space and revealed she will write a song about the experience. Explaining her decision to sing the song, Perry said: “I’ve covered that song in the past, and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship, because I had no clue that one day, I would decide to sing a little bit of that in space. “But I think that it’s not about me, it’s not about singing my songs, it’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us. “It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. “This is all for the benefit of Earth.”