Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC game show

Amitabh Bachchan has been working nonstop for the upcoming season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' set to premiere within few days. The registrations began in April.

Published12 Aug 2024, 10:41 AM IST
 ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is all set for streaming. SonyLiv, the makers of the show recently shared a promo of the show. The registrations began in April.

The SonyLiv promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan emphasised on the importance of asking and answering the right questions.

The Bollywood legend started shooting for the show in April. In his blog, Big B first shared a photo of himself in a casual outfit. He further shared photos of him donning a black suit. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "Nikle the kaam pe apni gaadi se, roop swaroop hua logo ki zimedaari se. Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka, sneh-pyaar bana rahe ef parivaar ka (We set out on our work in our car, the responsibility of the people's beauty and appearance. A new season of the game is about to begin, may the affection and love of the family continue)," reported India Today.

According to the report, Amitabh Bacchan, further added that he had been working nonstop for the show, following a 9-5 work schedule. "Non-stop schedule beginning at 9 and worked till 5 without the traditional break. Done it driven off , and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink," said Bacchan, reported India Today.

Kaun Banega Crorepati first season

The first season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' had premiered in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Bachchan has been a consistent presence on the show, except for the third season in 2006, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Kahn used to bid the participants goodbye by giving them a hug. However, once a female contestant refused to hug SRK and made it clear that she doesn't like him as an actor. A clip of the particular episode went viral on Reddit as SRK fans expressed their anger for the same.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16

The latest season would be showcased from August 12, from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm.

 

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:41 AM IST
