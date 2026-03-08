Kavita Krishnamurthy sings the National Anthem at T20 Final and the internet is completely floored

Before a single ball was bowled, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had already given the crowd something to remember.

The internet can't get over Kavita Krishnamurthy's T20 final Anthem Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurthy delivered a powerful and stirring rendition of the national anthem, instantly electrifying the atmosphere at the ground before the start of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

She stood proudly before the Indian team as the Men in Blue joined her in singing the anthem, dressed in a blue saree that matched the iconic colour of the team's jersey. It was a moment of quiet dignity before what promised to be a very loud evening.

The response online was immediate and overwhelming. Fans across social media could not stop talking about the moment, and the words they used said it all.

"Kavita Krishnamurthy sang the national anthem. Absolute talent, absolute vibe (sic)," wrote one user, summing up in just a few words what thousands were feeling at once.

Others felt it was a decision that deserved to be celebrated in its own right. "Having Kavita Krishnamurthy for National Anthem on final of #T20WorldCup2026final is the best decision by @ICC #JaiHo & yeh NZ bowlers r feeling the heat of big game already (sic)," posted another fan, capturing both the reverence for the moment and the electric anticipation of the match ahead.

For many, it went beyond cricket altogether. "Kavita Krishnamurthy brought patriotic energy to the ICC Cricket World Cup with her powerful rendition of Vande Mataram, filling millions of hearts with pride and unity as India cheers for victory (sic)," wrote one viewer, reflecting the mood of a nation that was watching with bated breath.

It was, by any measure, the perfect start to an evening that would go on to make history.

More about the final India batted first after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to field. It was a decision that did not quite go to plan for the Kiwis as opener Abhishek Sharma came out swinging from the very first ball, scoring a half-century in just 18 deliveries — a record for this stage of the tournament — as India put up 92 runs in the first six overs without loss.