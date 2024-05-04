CCTV footage shows ex-Kazakh minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev ‘beating’ his wife to death
Kuandyk Bishimbayev, a former government minister in Kazakhstan, admitted in court to beating his wife Saltanat Nukenova, leading to her death. The case highlights the issue of domestic violence in the country and has sparked calls for stricter laws on abuse.
The trial of a former government minister accused of beating his wife to death has captivated public attention in Kazakhstan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message