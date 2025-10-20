KBC 17’s Ishit Bhatt clarifies it 'wasn’t his intention to be rude', issues apology after viral controversy

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 stirred widespread discussion after 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat drew sharp reactions for his on-screen behaviour towards host Amitabh Bachchan. He has now apologised for his behaviour on the show.

‘KBC kid’ Ishit Bhatt Apologises A week later, the young contestant addressed the backlash through a heartfelt video shared on an Instagram account named @ishit_bhatt_official.

In the clip, Ishit was seen requesting a photograph with Amitabh Bachchan, who graciously agreed, before posting a written apology alongside the video.

“Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt or disappointed by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn’t my intention to be rude — I respect Amitabh Bachchan, sir, and the entire KBC team deeply (sic),” he wrote.

Read his full apology letter here:

The note went on to reflect surprising maturity for someone his age. “I've learnt a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future (sic),” he added, signing off as “The KBC Boy.”

What Actually Happened? The confident fifth grader’s brisk tone and interruptions during their exchange quickly spread across social media, sparking both amusement and outrage.

During the broadcast, Ishit appeared eager and outspoken, even urging the legendary actor not to “waste time” explaining the rules — a remark that some viewers found humorous but many others deemed disrespectful. Within hours, clips from the episode went viral, and criticism poured in from every corner of the internet.

Internet Reacts To His Apology Reactions to his apology were mixed. Many praised the young contestant for acknowledging his mistake, calling it a mark of growth and courage. One user commented, “He is a kid, he made a mistake, realised it and apologised. Please don’t become the reason for someone’s childhood trauma.” Another wrote, “He is just a kid, he is excited, let's sink that in and stop shaming him (sic).”

Still, others could not resist poking fun, referencing his now-infamous remark with comments like, “lock krooooo 4 lock laga do (sic).” Others commented, “That's not his other side, that's just him getting humbled after losing (sic).”

In the midst of divided public opinion, several celebrities stepped forward in Ishit’s defence. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, model Rajiv Adatia, and cricketer Varun Chakravarthy all urged compassion, reminding audiences that Ishit is merely a child who made an impulsive mistake in front of millions.

