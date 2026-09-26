Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Noida techie faces ₹25 lakh Dead Sea question — here’s why he decided to quit

A ₹25 lakh question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 left Noida-based contestant Prashant Kumar Sinha uncertain enough to walk away from the game, even though he later realised he had identified the correct answer.

KBC 18 contestant quits at ₹ 12.5 lakh Prashant, 35, had successfully answered questions worth up to ₹12.5 lakh on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. But when the ₹25 lakh question appeared, he chose not to risk the money he had already secured.

The question asked, “Which geographical feature marks the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface?”

The options were the shore of Lake Baikal, the Sahara Desert, the shore of the Dead Sea and Death Valley. Prashant was unable to confidently settle on one option and decided to quit the game with ₹12.5 lakh.

There was an interesting twist. After leaving the game, he said he believed the answer was the shore of the Dead Sea. His post-quit guess turned out to be correct. The Indian Express reported that the shore of the Dead Sea is approximately 440 metres below sea level, making it the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface.

What makes the Dead Sea the lowest point on land? The Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake in the Middle East, bordered by Jordan to the east and the West Bank and Israel to the west and south-west. Its unusually low elevation is a result of its location within the Jordan Rift Valley.

The distinction is important because the Dead Sea shore is considered the lowest point on dry land. It is not the deepest point on Earth overall. That record belongs to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, far below the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

The level of the Dead Sea also changes over time, particularly because of evaporation, meaning its precise elevation can vary. Its shoreline, however, remains the recognised lowest exposed land surface on Earth.

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Prashant also recalls surviving train accident The KBC episode also revealed a more personal side of Prashant’s story. He told Bachchan about an accident he experienced when he was 19.

According to his account, he attempted to get off a moving train when his foot became trapped between the train and the platform. A strong gust of wind then caused him to fall onto the railway track.

He realised he had landed on the same track along which the train was travelling and recalled watching the train pass over him.

The experience left him traumatised for a long time. Prashant said surviving the incident changed how he approached life and encouraged him to make the most of opportunities that came his way.

Bachchan subsequently cautioned viewers against attempting to get off a moving train.