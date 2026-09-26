Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Noida techie faces ₹25 lakh Dead Sea question — here’s why he decided to quit

A ₹25 lakh question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 left Noida-based contestant Prashant Kumar Sinha uncertain enough to walk away from the game, even though he later realised he had identified the correct answer.

KBC 18 contestant quits at ₹ 12.5 lakh Prashant, 35, had successfully answered questions worth up to ₹12.5 lakh on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. But when the ₹25 lakh question appeared, he chose not to risk the money he had already secured.

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The question asked, “Which geographical feature marks the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface?”

The options were the shore of Lake Baikal, the Sahara Desert, the shore of the Dead Sea and Death Valley. Prashant was unable to confidently settle on one option and decided to quit the game with ₹12.5 lakh.

There was an interesting twist. After leaving the game, he said he believed the answer was the shore of the Dead Sea. His post-quit guess turned out to be correct. The Indian Express reported that the shore of the Dead Sea is approximately 440 metres below sea level, making it the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface.

What makes the Dead Sea the lowest point on land? The Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake in the Middle East, bordered by Jordan to the east and the West Bank and Israel to the west and south-west. Its unusually low elevation is a result of its location within the Jordan Rift Valley.

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The distinction is important because the Dead Sea shore is considered the lowest point on dry land. It is not the deepest point on Earth overall. That record belongs to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, far below the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

The level of the Dead Sea also changes over time, particularly because of evaporation, meaning its precise elevation can vary. Its shoreline, however, remains the recognised lowest exposed land surface on Earth.

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Prashant also recalls surviving train accident The KBC episode also revealed a more personal side of Prashant’s story. He told Bachchan about an accident he experienced when he was 19.

According to his account, he attempted to get off a moving train when his foot became trapped between the train and the platform. A strong gust of wind then caused him to fall onto the railway track.

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He realised he had landed on the same track along which the train was travelling and recalled watching the train pass over him.

The experience left him traumatised for a long time. Prashant said surviving the incident changed how he approached life and encouraged him to make the most of opportunities that came his way.

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Bachchan subsequently cautioned viewers against attempting to get off a moving train.

Prashant works with a start-up involved in semiconductor development and is from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His KBC appearance ultimately ended with ₹12.5 lakh — and the knowledge that the answer he had doubted was, in fact, the right one.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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