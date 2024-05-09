Kedarnath Dham, revered as a manifestation of Shiva, is all set to open its door for devotees this Akshay Tritiya and is likely to remain open till Kartik Purnima.

If you're planning to visit the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand this season, make sure that you have a proper registration for it, or else you will likely be stuck. And what is a bigger mood kill than not being able to visit the dham as you planned?

Kedarnath Dham, revered as a manifestation of Shiva, is all set to open its door for devotees this Akshay Tritiya (May 10) and is likely to remain open till Kartik Purnima (November 15).

The Hindu shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas remains closed to the general public due to extreme weather conditions.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra 2024 to start on THIS date. Check helicopter booking fare, helpline details here Is there no way to get to Kedarnath Dham without a registration? No, there is no way you'll be able reach Kedarnath Dham beyond Gaurikund, the point from where the trek to the shrine begins, without a registration.

However, there are several registration points en route to the dham where you can get yourself registered offline.

If you're travelling by car, you can find a registration point at Rishikesh. If you're using public transport, you will be able to register at Gaurikund.

At Gaurikund, Uttarakhand Police sets up a check post to ensure every traveller has a registration slip and then allow them to proceed for the trek.

Why is it important to register for the Kedarnath Dham? Registration for the Kedarnath Dham is important because it helps the state government keep track of the number of people who went on the trek. It also helps provide the government with all your information, so in case you face any problem during the difficult journey, you and your family can be contacted.

How to register for the Kedarnath Dham online? You can register for the Kedarnath Dham yatra 2024 using the the official link: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra 2024: Online registration now open! Here's how to apply and other details How can you travel to Kedarnath Dham? Pilgrims can complete the journey to Kedarnath Dham by road or by air, with helicopter services available.

