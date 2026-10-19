‘Keep expectations low’: Anand Mahindra’s nostalgic post about visiting Rishikesh gets mixed response on social media

Anand Mahindra shared photos of Rishikesh on social media, recalling his filmmaking days. He remembered visiting Chotiwala restaurant regularly while working on his thesis film. The restaurant was practically his canteen during that time.

Mahindra also recalled going into the hills behind Swargashram to film the sadhu Bankhandi Baba. He said he had not visited Rishikesh for a while.

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The billionaire welcomed the town’s changing look, mentioning new riverfront walkways and improved public spaces. He described these changes as a welcome facelift. Nature, he said, had always done most of the decorating in Rishikesh.

Also Read | Sunil Grover spotted sleeping on Ganga ghat in Rishikesh, netizens shocked

However, Mahindra hoped the town would retain its soul amid these changes. He ended his post by expressing a wish to return and see the changes himself during another visit soon.

“But I just hope that, amid all the changes, Rishikesh holds on to its soul. Time to go back and see for myself…” he wrote.

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Social media reaction Many social media users reacted to Anand Mahindra’s nostalgic post.

“Not sure when you last visited Rishikesh, but the town has changed quite a bit over the years. With the growing number of visitors, the administration has introduced many changes. Some have genuinely improved the town, while others may feel unfamiliar to those who cherish its old memories. But what a blessing it is to have memories of the old Rishikesh. Some things may change with time, but the memories remain a gift from God,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Uttarakhand pushes Namo Bharat rail link to Rishikesh

“Leave aside the cosmetic development of the city, sitting on rocks on the banks, listening and viewing Ganga flow is still the real pleasure (sic),” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Never been to Rishikesh, but I hope to visit someday! Thank you for sharing these beautiful memories. Some places seem to hold a special piece of our soul.”

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“You are welcome just to experience some nostalgia. But this is not the Rishikesh you will see now. So, keep expectations low. I am sitting on the walkway as I type this. I have seen things going wrong in the last few years…” came from another.

The Beatles project Meanwhile, a film project on The Beatles may be shot in Rishikesh. Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes will helm it. The shoot is proposed for February 2027 at the historic Beatles Ashram in Uttarakhand. A delegation of filmmakers told Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami this on 18 October.

The project is called "The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event". Neal Street Productions is producing it for Sony Pictures Entertainment; Apple Corps is collaborating.

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Each of the four films will focus on one band member. It will cover his life and musical journey. The global theatrical release is planned for April 2028.

The Rishikesh shoot may involve over 100 international crew members. Around 150 Indian crew members will join them. Local technicians and support staff will also work on it.

The delegation said the project could create jobs for local people. It could also boost hospitality, transport and other businesses in the region.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.