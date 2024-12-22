Human minds are different from other species and react in an advanced pattern. However, over-exhaustion, depression, hypertension, anxiety and work pressure often tend to forget important things, names or events.

Most importantly people get cautious if they are becoming a patient of dementia or Alzheimer's. But in actuality, it is just they are forgetting things and these issues are taking place due to organic disorders.

Significant memory loss or partial memory loss can be dealt with in many ways. Recently, Harvard University jotted down some of them to help people tackle the issue of memory loss.

Here are a few of them: 1) Keep learning: This is the most common and the easiest way to keep the memory sharp and active. Learning via indulging in some additional work helps people keep their memory strong. Solutions like joining a book group, playing chess or bridge, writing life stories, doing crossword or jigsaw puzzles, and pursuing music or art do help.

2) Using all senses: Another way to keep memory sharp is to retain it by using all the senses. Challenging all the senses, like smell, touch, vision, and so on, helps remind one of things, persons, or events one forgets.

3) Believe in yourself: The third most important thing is never to stop believing in yourself. Try putting this belief into practice and see the results for yourself.

4) Economize brain usage: This fourth factor applies to those who forget simple things like where he/she laid keys or the time of their granddaughter's birthday party. Use calendars, planners, maps, shopping lists, and address books to prioritise your most important things. Also, clearing our office or home clutters from the list does help.