Kejriwal's blue Wagon R banter wins internet, AAP leader reveals mystery behind iconic car: ‘We used it after….’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal is in the spotlight since he appeared on Sarthak Goswami's podcast released on YouTube on 9 August. In the viral meme-review episode. As digital creator and storyteller Sarthak tried to dig in and collect more information about Kejriwal's iconic blue Wagon R, the AAP leader stunned the internet with his savage replies.

While enquiring about the mysterious Wagon R, Sarthak asked, “What happened to your Wagon R.” To this Kejriwal replied, “We used it after the first election but later it got condemned…. After 2015, I started using the official vehicle…. Since then, AAP members began using the car for official purposes."

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Watch snippet from podcast here:

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party achieved its first electoral breakthrough in the December 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly election. Winning 28 out of 70 seats in its debut, it formed a minority government with outside support from the Congress party. It finished second behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a hung assembly. Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Chief Minister on 28 December 2013 after defeating three-term incumbent Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency by over 22,000 votes.

During the lighthearted conversation, Sarthak even shared a viral meme stating, "Everyone is a gangster, until the real gangster arrives in a Blue Wagon R. The meme depicted top political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi using expensive posh cars like Land Rover but Kejriwal was often spotted in Maruti Suzuki's classic model.

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Who recommended Wagon R purchase to Kejriwal? While replying to a question on preference for a future car purchase after retirement from politics, Kejriwal said, “I don't have much idea about vehicles.” When the podcaster asked, “Who recommended Wagon R purchase?” Kejriwal revealed that AAP received it as a part of party donation. Kejriwal gave a riposte reply to a question on his personal interests. The former Delhi Chief Minister said, “Mujhe aam chusna pasand hai (I like eating mango)."

How did social media react? A user wrote, “Unexpected interview.” Another user remarked, “Arvind kejriwal is so humble.”