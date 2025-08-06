‘The Walking Dead’ actress Kelly Mack dies at 33 after battle with Glioma. What is it?

Actress and voiceover artist Kelley Mack, best known for her role in The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 33. Her family shared the news on Mack’s official Instagram page on August 5.

Advertisement

Who is Kelly Mack? Kelly Mack was best known for her television roles, including Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of Chicago Med, and appearances on FOX’s 9-1-1. Her film credits include playing Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Wilda in Delicate Arch, and Ricky in the upcoming film Universal.

In addition to acting, Mack was a screenwriter, collaborating with her mother, Kristen Klebenow, on several feature-length scripts. One of their projects, On The Black, is a 1950s college baseball story loosely inspired by her maternal grandparents’ time at Ohio University.

When did Kelly Mack die? American actress Kelly Mack, known for her work in popular TV series, has died at the age of 33. The news was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, citing her family. Mack passed away on August 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a prolonged battle with glioma, a tumour of the central nervous system.

Advertisement

Her sister confirmed the sad news on social media, writing, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” it further said.

Advertisement

What role did Kelly Mack play in The Walking Dead? Kelly Mack played Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Her character contributed to various storylines involving community rebuilding and survival challenges faced by the group.

She rose to fame through her roles in The Walking Dead (2010–2022) and Chicago Med (2015–present).

According to Deadline, she had been battling glioma of the central nervous system.

What is a Glioma? A glioma is a type of brain tumour that develops from the glial cells in the brain or spinal cord.

Advertisement

While gliomas can occur at any age, they are more common in adults. Symptoms vary based on the tumour's size and location and may include headaches, seizures, nausea, neurological problems, and changes in behaviour or personality.

What are Glioma's symptoms? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), glioma symptoms depend on the tumour’s location, size, and growth rate, but commonly include:

1. Persistent headaches.

2. Seizures or convulsions.

3. Nausea and vomiting.

4. Weakness or numbness in parts of the body.

5. Problems with balance and coordination.

6. Changes in personality, mood, or cognitive function.

7. Speech or vision difficulties.

The WHO emphasises that symptoms vary widely based on tumour grade (1 to 4) and location in the brain or spinal cord. Higher-grade gliomas tend to cause more rapid and severe symptoms.

Advertisement

What causes Glioma? Gliomas are caused by genetic mutations in the glial cells of the brain or spinal cord that lead to uncontrolled cell growth and tumour formation. These genetic mutations are changes in DNA that affect cell growth and division.

The WHO said that gliomas arise from abnormal changes in glial cells; however, many cases occur without identifiable risk factors.

Also Read: The importance of ensuring mental health at the workplace

Some known risk factors include:

Radiation exposure: Previous exposure to high doses of ionising radiation to the head.

Family history: A small percentage of gliomas may be linked to inherited genetic conditions.

What is the treatment? Gliomas are primarily treated through a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Surgery aims to remove as much of the tumour as possible without harming critical brain areas.

Advertisement

After surgery, radiation therapy is often used to target any remaining cancer cells and reduce the chance of the tumour returning.

Also Read: Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members

Chemotherapy drugs are also commonly administered to kill tumour cells.