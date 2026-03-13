‘Kept her desk untouched for 3 years’: Deloitte's unwavering support to late employee amid cancer battle melts hearts

A viral tribute post shared how, in the era of rapid churn and ‘productivity first’ mindsets, Deloitte USI made a grand gesture for a terminally sick employee: keeping her desk untouched for three years.

In the viral LinkedIn post, Sonika, the twin sister of Deloitte's late employee, shared a video from the day Monika was chosen as Deloitte USI’s Brand Ambassador to the London Olympics, 2012 – a moment of pride, joy and possibility. “She continued to work with Deloitte until the very last day of her life. She was employed with Deloitte for 7 years.”

However, Sonika highlighted that the LinkedIn post was not about her sister's achievement, but about the extraordinary culture of empathy Deloitte showed till the very last of her days.

“It is about people. It is about culture. It is about what it truly means when a company says it values its employees,” she wrote in the post while sharing a very heartwarming gesture by the company.

“When Monika was fighting cancer, it was not just a medical battle, it was an emotional and existential one. And in those difficult years, her team stood by her with a kind of grace we can never forget,” Sonika said.

“How do we ever forget that you kept her desk untouched for three years while she battled cancer? Three years,” she shared. “Not as an administrative oversight, but as a gesture of hope. Of belonging. Of faith that she would return.”

“That is not policy. That is culture,” Sonika wrote. “In a world where productivity often defines value, you chose humanity. You chose to see the person before the employee. And that made all the difference.”

Touched by the empathy, Sonika wrote: “Some companies employ people. Some companies stand by them in their darkest hours. For us, that compassion will never be forgotten.”

Sonika also made a special mention of Monika's manager at the time, Ankur Walunjkar, her HR head Anita Asirvadam, and colleague and friend Anagha Sawant. “Thank you for the empathy, the dignity, and the unwavering support you showed her and us.”

LiveMint reached out to Deloitte India for a comment and is awaiting a response.

‘Monika was an exceptional colleague’ “Sonika Bakshi thank you for sharing this and for remembering Monika in such a beautiful way. Reading this brought back many memories,” Ankur Walunjkar, who later went on to become the Managing Director at Deloitte, commented on the viral post. “Monika was an exceptional colleague and a wonderful human being. She carried herself with quiet strength, warmth and dignity, and she left a lasting impression on everyone who worked with her.”

“That time was difficult for all of us who knew her, but what I remember most is her courage and the grace with which she faced everything that came her way. She remained thoughtful, committed and deeply respected by the entire team,” Ankur said. “Monika will always be remembered with great affection by all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Anita Asirvadam commented: “Sonika Bakshi thank you for sharing about Monika! Moments like these remind us that what Monika left behind is more than what she was meant to do..it is the way she has made others feel. Monika made a lasting impact, created a sense of belonging that stayed with everyone who knew her- it is beautiful to remember and share about her. This suddenly tugged me back to that time, that culture, our conversations- feels like yesterday. I’m honoured to be part of Monika’s journey.”

Referring to the video, Kevin Potter, perviously a Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Deloitte, said, “Sonika, I remember the day this video was taken so well. Monika was so surprised and so excited to have been selected to go to London. I remember how much she enjoyed meeting some of the other Deloitte people who were there too.”

