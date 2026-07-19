Kerala declares holiday for World Cup final: Memes flood social media as schools, colleges shut down amid Messi mania

Kerala has just given football-crazy students a golden gift. The state declared a Monday holiday, nationwide excitement guaranteed.

All schools and colleges are closing their doors because of the FIFA World Cup final, PTI reported. Officials confirmed that the decision had come after student pressure.

Advertisement

Football-loving students desperately want to watch the match. Argentina and Lionel Messi enjoy a massive fan following in the state.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Kerala declare a holiday for the FIFA World Cup final? ⌵ Kerala declared a holiday due to the significant student pressure to watch the FIFA World Cup final, reflecting the state's strong football culture and fanbase. 2 What time does the FIFA World Cup final start in India? ⌵ The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina starts at 12:30 AM IST on July 20. 3 How did social media react to Kerala's holiday for the World Cup final? ⌵ Many social media users expressed enthusiasm through memes, highlighting Kerala's unique football culture, while some criticized the holiday's impact on education. 4 What are the potential benefits of Kerala's holiday for students? ⌵ The holiday allows students to fully engage in and celebrate the World Cup final, promoting sports culture and providing a break from academic pressures. 5 What arguments were made against declaring a school holiday for the World Cup final in Kerala? ⌵ Critics argued that the holiday could disrupt learning and questioned the necessity of a holiday for a match featuring countries unrelated to India.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen broke the news online. "Happy now, children?" he teased playfully on social media.

Samsudheen confirmed that schools would remain closed on 20 July. The final kicks off after midnight tonight, at 12:30 AM to be specific.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John followed with matching news. Colleges and professional institutions also received a holiday. He said Chief Minister VD Satheesan had personally directed the decision.

"On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a holiday is declared for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges on Monday," PTI quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

Travel difficulties afterwards would also be conveniently avoided. "Let's thoroughly enjoy the final!" John declared enthusiastically.

This wasn't a spontaneous decision, though. CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty demanded the holiday earlier. He warned the match would stretch into Monday morning.

Students, he argued, simply couldn't get to school on time. Sivankutty even proposed working Saturday to balance things out.

Several UDF leaders echoed similar demands for time off. Notably, three ministers are themselves passionate football fanatics. Samsudheen, John and Sports Minister OJ Janeesh regularly share their support for football.

Social Media Reaction Social media users have shared their enthusiastic response. Hilarious memes have flooded the Internet.

“Only Kerala can make football feel like a festival,” wrote one of them.

“Wow, never ever will it be for cricket. The craze is unreal for the FIFA World Cup,” exclaimed another user.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Went on a trip to Thrissur with my family three weeks ago. God, there were literally massive cutouts of Messi everywhere! I never knew Kerala was this crazy for him. At that exact moment, I thought, 'Imagine what it would be like during a Final!’”

“We should encourage this, not bcoz of the holiday, but for the sport itself. At least some parents might become more aware of sports and hopefully encourage their children to pursue them. Kerala & WB have a strong football culture, but other states should encourage sports,” came from another.

At the same time, some users did not appreciate the decision.

“The match is happening at 12:30 am in India, lol. What do school children know about football?” wondered one of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pure blunder. Why is a school holiday being declared for the World Cup final? Doesn't it reduce students' learning time and affect their academic progress?” asked one user.

“Why is Kerala bothered for 2 nations that have absolutely nothing to do with India at all?” asked another user.

Advertisement

One user declared, “This is why India will never become a superpower.”

“Match to be played at 12:30 am IST. What’s the point of giving a holiday?” wondered another user.

The Spain vs Argentina final starts at 12:30 AM. It will go on until 2:30 AM if the match gets over in regular time. If there’s extra time, the match will be extended for another 30-40 minutes. If the final involves a penalty shoot-out, it won’t be over before 3:30 AM.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.