Kerala introduces gender-neutral textbooks; social media users say, ’it’s symbolic of equality’

Teachers and students wholeheartedly welcomed the gender neutrality concept included in textbooks and hailed it as a ‘positive’ step, and so did the internet.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published05:28 PM IST
Kerala's gender-neutral textbooks
Kerala’s gender-neutral textbooks

'Teach them early,' is what the Kerala government's new initiative is aimed at as it introduces gender neutral representation in school textbooks.

According to the authorities, the objective of their initiative is to inculcate the message of gender neutrality in the young minds of the children.

Also read: India drops two notches to 129th spot in WEF’s Global Gender Gap index; a look at country’s strengths and weaknesses

As the schools in Kerala had reopened earlier this month after a two-month long summer vacation, what caught the attention of all were the new textbooks; a pictorial representation of family members participating in cooking and other kitchen chores across genders.

First shared by Kerela's General Education Minister V Sivankutty on his Facebook post, these gender-neutral pictures can reportedly be found in Class 3 Malayalam medium textbook and in the English textbook.

Also read: YouTuber lands in legal trouble after ’gender reveal’ of baby on social media; here’s what Indian laws say

Teachers and students wholeheartedly welcomed the concept of gender neutrality included in textbooks and hailed it as a ‘positive’ step, and so did the internet.

Kerala introduce gender neutral representation in school textbooks
byu/Gogo9212 inunitedstatesofindia

Here is how the internet reacted to Kerala's gender-neutral textbooks:

“Teach them early as they say. Really nice initiative,” a user commented.

Also read: Gender equality is an even bigger driver of economic progress than we thought

“Not bad at all. At least it’s symbolic of equality,” another added.

Another user commented: “Hell yeah finally a good move by a State gvt after a long time.”

“Good initiative... this can lead to resolving gender bias issues in India,” a user said.

“Congratulations to Kerala for prioritizing diversity and equality in education,” another added.

Also read: End pink-washing: Companies should be earnest about gender equality

A user said, “Much needed for our society.”

Some users were of the view that knowing how to cook is a basic for an adult and should be assigned genders to.

“If you are an adult, you should know how to cook,” the user said.

“Idk why some men feel it is against their masculinity to help their mother or sister in household work? Idk about many but i like cooking and it feels like stress relieving,” another added.

Also read: Find out how Indian women wish to close gender pay gap while ensuring work-life balance

One also suggested that students should be allowed to wear “what makes them most comfortable”.

“Yes, nice move. Next please allow students to wear what make them most comfortable. Stick to a colour pattern if that's so important,” the user commented.

One user also compared the Kerala textbooks to that in Gujarat. “Meanwhile, Gujju textbooks teach kids that other races are like badly baked bread.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsKerala introduces gender-neutral textbooks; social media users say, ’it’s symbolic of equality’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue