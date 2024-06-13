Teachers and students wholeheartedly welcomed the gender neutrality concept included in textbooks and hailed it as a ‘positive’ step, and so did the internet.

'Teach them early,' is what the Kerala government's new initiative is aimed at as it introduces gender neutral representation in school textbooks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the authorities, the objective of their initiative is to inculcate the message of gender neutrality in the young minds of the children.

As the schools in Kerala had reopened earlier this month after a two-month long summer vacation, what caught the attention of all were the new textbooks; a pictorial representation of family members participating in cooking and other kitchen chores across genders.

First shared by Kerela's General Education Minister V Sivankutty on his Facebook post, these gender-neutral pictures can reportedly be found in Class 3 Malayalam medium textbook and in the English textbook.

Teachers and students wholeheartedly welcomed the concept of gender neutrality included in textbooks and hailed it as a ‘positive’ step, and so did the internet.

Here is how the internet reacted to Kerala's gender-neutral textbooks: “Teach them early as they say. Really nice initiative," a user commented.

Also read: Gender equality is an even bigger driver of economic progress than we thought {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Not bad at all. At least it’s symbolic of equality," another added.

Another user commented: “Hell yeah finally a good move by a State gvt after a long time."

“Good initiative... this can lead to resolving gender bias issues in India," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congratulations to Kerala for prioritizing diversity and equality in education," another added.

A user said, “Much needed for our society." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some users were of the view that knowing how to cook is a basic for an adult and should be assigned genders to.

“If you are an adult, you should know how to cook," the user said.

“Idk why some men feel it is against their masculinity to help their mother or sister in household work? Idk about many but i like cooking and it feels like stress relieving," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One also suggested that students should be allowed to wear “what makes them most comfortable".

“Yes, nice move. Next please allow students to wear what make them most comfortable. Stick to a colour pattern if that's so important," the user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user also compared the Kerala textbooks to that in Gujarat. “Meanwhile, Gujju textbooks teach kids that other races are like badly baked bread."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!