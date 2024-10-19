Kerala Karunya Lottery result declared today, check full list of winners here

The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the Karunya KR-676 lucky draw results on Saturday, 19 October. The first prize is worth ₹80 lakh. Ticket number KJ 107065 from Kollam bagged the first prize. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prize winners will have to verify the ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and provide the winning tickets within 30 days, according to Kerala Lottery Department notification.

The next Karunya lucky draw is scheduled to be held on October 26 at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Check the full list of winning ticket numbers The second prize, worth ₹5 lakh, was won by ticket number KC 289766 in Chittur district.

The third prize worth ₹1 lakh was bagged by 12 participants including ticket number KA 164326 from Idukki district, KB 702779 in Kozhikode, KC 983677 in Kottayam, KD 451887 in Wayanad, KE 598572 in Kollam, KF 688979 in Palakkad, KG 909889 and KH 514976 in Kayamkulam, KJ 797305 in Alappuzha, KK 526387 in Moovattupuzha, KL 430209 in Kollam and KM 860637 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The fourth prize worth ₹5,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers:

0559, 1419, 1438, 1487, 1610, 2797, 3443, 3477, 4093, 4312, 6189, 6530, 6703, 6980, 7334, 7350, 7486, 8281.

The fifth prize worth ₹2,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers:

1741, 3524, 3947, 4013, 4239, 5487, 5512, 5541, 7564, 8100.

The sixth prize worth ₹1,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers:

1006, 1279, 2358, 2575, 2908, 3835, 4467, 4490, 5399, 5440, 7466, 7625, 8581, 9089.

The seventh prize worth ₹500 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers:

0066, 0270, 0818, 0839, 0902, 1039, 1088, 1093, 1128, 1206, 1311, 1803, 2007, 2164, 2262, 2269, 2436, 2462, 2767, 2882, 3359, 3644, 3647, 3719, 4085, 4170, 4398, 4414, 4424, 4428, 4454, 4459, 4565, 4607, 4627, 4675, 4833, 4954, 5055, 5307, 5467, 5802, 5849, 6277, 6371, 6506, 6549, 6644, 6676, 6678, 6707, 6838, 6869, 6892, 7072, 7085, 7235, 7272, 7637, 7652, 7717, 7794, 7859, 8006, 8037, 8074, 8189, 8308, 8405, 8721, 8741, 9153, 9238, 9239, 9274, 9321, 9484, 9571, 9628, 9790.

The eighth prize worth ₹100 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: