Unbelievable! Kerala man creates Lamborghini replica using scrap, Alto wheels power the dream | Watch video

Owning a Lamborghini is a dream for many car lovers, but for 26-year-old Bibin from Kerala, it was a dream he chose to build himself - without spending millions. A quality assurance professional by day and a passionate automobile enthusiast by night, Bibin made his own Lamborghini Huracan replica using scrap materials, old car parts and sheer determination.

A video on YouTube showing Bibin’s handmade supercar has gone viral, inspiring thousands. In the video, Bibin gives a full tour of his creation, explaining how he built the body using discarded metal and fibreglass sheets. The car runs on a Maruti Suzuki Alto engine and wheels. He also fitted a Lamborghini-style steering wheel, sourced from another vehicle.

The custom-built car features butterfly doors and even a nose-lift system powered by a car jack and wiper motor, all controlled by the push of a button.

Bibin shared that the project took him three years to reach this stage. Due to his busy work schedule, he could only work on the car at night. So far, he has spent around ₹1.5 lakh, and he estimates that 20 to 30 per cent of the work is still left to finish. The interiors, including seat cushioning, are yet to be completed.

Viewers on YouTube have applauded his efforts. One user wrote, “Absolutely mind-blowing! Turning scrap into stunning Art takes skill, patience, and pure passion. Hats off to you for making the impossible look possible.”

Another commented, “This is all about mindset. If you can't buy, you will work.”

“He is a competitor of Lamborghini,” wrote a third user.