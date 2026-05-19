Kerala man living in UK shares emotional glimpse of village life in viral video, internet relates

A Kerala-based content creator living in London has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about returning home and reconnecting with the quiet village life he left behind while moving abroad.

The video, posted on Instagram by Vishnu Vijayadharan on May 2, captures moments from his stay in rural Kerala — from green paddy fields and traditional food to time spent with childhood friends and family. But beyond the scenic visuals, the clip has resonated online for its emotional honesty about the sacrifices many young Indians make while building careers overseas.

Advertisement

At one point in the video, Vishnu admits that returning home makes him question the decision to leave.

“I kinda feel guilty,” he says, while reflecting on the peaceful environment he grew up in.

The video has since sparked conversations online around migration, nostalgia and the emotional pull of home.

A Glimpse Into Quiet Village Life The clip opens with sweeping visuals of lush green paddy fields surrounding Vishnu’s ancestral home in Kerala.

Advertisement

Unlike the fast-paced city life he now experiences in London, the surroundings shown in the video reflect a slower and more self-sufficient lifestyle. Vishnu’s parents can be seen continuing to grow fruits and vegetables around the house.

Bananas, avocados, jackfruit, mangoes and starfruit appear throughout the video, offering viewers a glimpse into everyday life in the village.

Several users online described the visuals as “peaceful” and “healing”, especially in contrast to crowded urban living.

Traditional Food And Family Moments The video also highlights small but intimate moments from Vishnu’s time at home.

In one scene, he enjoys kanji and payar, a traditional Kerala breakfast made with rice porridge and green gram. Later, fresh oysters and crabs are brought home before his mother prepares a full Kerala-style meal for the family.

Advertisement

Rather than focusing on luxury or travel aesthetics, the video centres around ordinary moments — eating together, walking outdoors and spending time with loved ones.

That simplicity appears to have connected strongly with viewers.

Childhood Memories And Emotional Reflection As the clip continues, Vishnu is seen swimming in a pond with childhood friends and revisiting ancestral homes in the village that have existed for generations.

In some parts of the video, he explores hidden underground vaults inside old traditional houses.

During visuals from a local festival at sunset, Vishnu openly reflects on the emotional conflict many people living abroad experience — balancing career opportunities with the comfort of home and family life.

He asks viewers whether they would leave behind such a peaceful life to settle overseas.

Advertisement

The video ends quietly with family moments at home, reinforcing the emotional theme of distance, nostalgia and belonging.

Internet Says ‘Why Did You Leave This Paradise?’ The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers saying it reminded them of their own homes, childhoods or experiences living away from family.

“Home becomes most beautiful when we stay away ..either abroad or somewhere else,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Brooo.. why did you leave this paradise?”

“Beautiful 😍, honestly feels like going back to India,” a third user commented.

Another person wrote, “I am not from Kerala but felt the peace in my heart. ❤️”

Several users also related to Vishnu’s feeling of guilt about moving abroad.

“We are all guilty of leaving a good life like this and moving abroad,” one comment read.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Kerala man living in UK shares emotional glimpse of village life in viral video, internet relates