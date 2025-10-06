Kerala paint shop worker wins ₹25 crore bumper lottery, says he’ll first clear debts

A paint shop employee from Alappuzha has become the newest millionaire in Kerala after winning the ₹25 crore Thiruvonam bumper lottery, one of the state’s biggest annual draws, The Hindu reported.

The lucky winner, Sarath S Nair, works at a paint shop in Nettoor, Kochi. His identity was confirmed two days after the results were announced on Saturday, as he initially chose to remain silent until he could safely deposit the winning ticket at the bank.

On Monday, Sarath visited the bank along with his brother to hand over the winning ticket and complete the formalities. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said he was still processing the life-changing news.

“It was for the first time that I bought a bumper ticket, though I’ve purchased smaller lottery tickets before. I haven’t yet decided how to use the money, but my first priority will be to settle some liabilities,” he said.

After deducting taxes and commissions, Sarath is expected to receive around ₹15.75 crore from the total prize amount.

He added that he had deliberately stayed quiet after the draw to avoid attention until the ticket was verified and safely deposited.

“I feel very happy. I thought I would tell everyone once I was sure I had won,” he said.