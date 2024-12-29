Kerala Police on December 28 has given road safety advisory taking reference from Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas shoulder bump’ incident. In the video, Sam Konstas is seen driving straight, while Kohli is shown coming from the wrong side in a vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also further writes, "Travel only on permitted track."

Taking to X, "It's okay to be "King" Follow traffic rules. While keeping yourself safe Keep others safe too."

Reactions on the viral video Reactions on the viral video were mixed. One user praised the creativity, while another applauded Kerala Police and called them "rocking" and "perfect." Some emphasised that those who drive on the wrong side should be punished.

One user wrote, “Creativity"

Another added, "Rocking Kerala police"

Another added, “Police = Perfection. Kerala Police = King"

“Those who come on the wrong side should be punished"

Another user joked and said, "Since the road is not in good condition, we can go on the wrong side, right? After all, it is the police who should fix the road"

One user complained, “The roads are congested"

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas shoulder bump The shoulder bump between Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) grabbed headlines on Thursday. Playing his first Test for Australia, a daring Konstas took on the Indian bowlers and put on 89 runs with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket. On December 26, after Kohli nudged Australia debutant Sam Konstas on DAY 1 of the Boxing Day Test, he came under the scanner and was labelled 'clown' by some Australian media outlets. Australian newspaper The West Australian had a headline reading, ‘Clown Kohli’ and a picture of Kohli with a clown's nose. The article read, “Indian sook slammed for pathetic bump in teen's dream Test debut." He was also fined 20 percent of his match fees by the ICC and reprimanded by many former cricketers for his altercation with Sam Konstas.