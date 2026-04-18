Kerala restaurant faces FIR after Lord Krishna image shown with non-veg dish sparks outrage

Online trends shift rapidly, and public opinion can change just as fast. A single social media post can gain widespread attention within seconds and, at times, lead to unexpected backlash for brands. A similar situation has unfolded for Meher Mandi & Grills, which has come under scrutiny after its Vishu post sparked criticism online.

The controversy started when the restaurant published a festive Vishu message on its social media accounts. The post included a visual showing Lord Krishna placed alongside a non-vegetarian chicken dish.

Many users reacted strongly to this combination. For a large section of people, Lord Krishna is associated with vegetarian offerings, especially during religious festivals like Vishu.

As a result, several viewers found the post insensitive. As the image spread online, reactions grew quickly, and the issue gained attention across platforms.

How did social media users respond? The post led to sharp reactions, with many questioning the intent behind it.

One user commented: “Bro, what’s Apology? Where is the first step of the Basic Cultural sense? Where is your or your designers' sensitivity to Hindus and their festivals gone? What is a mere apology? Why take the first step in the first place?”

Another user called for action and said: “Use the power of social media. Start a campaign. Boycott their products, their business. Cancel them in public life… Unless you bring them down to their knees, they will not learn.”

As the controversy intensified, an FIR was filed against the restaurant owners under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly provoking with the intent to cause a riot.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the accused - Arshad Asharaf and Shamnas Kunhimuhammed - were booked following a complaint by a local resident.

They were later released on bail after their statements were recorded. The owners maintained that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

What did the restaurant say in apology? Amid growing criticism, Meher Mandi & Grills shared an apology video on Instagram.

In the video, the owners expressed regret over the post. They said the design work had been outsourced and admitted there was a lapse in reviewing the final content before it was published.

The restaurant stated that the post was not intentional and assured that such an incident would not happen again.

Despite the apology, some users remained unconvinced. Many argued that responsibility ultimately lies with the business.

One user wrote: “Outsourcing the design, but the idea has to come from the company. This was done deliberately, not by mistake.”