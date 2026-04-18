Kerala restaurant faces FIR after Lord Krishna image shown with non-veg dish sparks outrage

Online trends shift rapidly, and public opinion can change just as fast. A single social media post can gain widespread attention within seconds and, at times, lead to unexpected backlash for brands. A similar situation has unfolded for Meher Mandi & Grills, which has come under scrutiny after its Vishu post sparked criticism online.

The controversy started when the restaurant published a festive Vishu message on its social media accounts. The post included a visual showing Lord Krishna placed alongside a non-vegetarian chicken dish.

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Many users reacted strongly to this combination. For a large section of people, Lord Krishna is associated with vegetarian offerings, especially during religious festivals like Vishu.

As a result, several viewers found the post insensitive. As the image spread online, reactions grew quickly, and the issue gained attention across platforms.

How did social media users respond? The post led to sharp reactions, with many questioning the intent behind it.

One user commented: “Bro, what’s Apology? Where is the first step of the Basic Cultural sense? Where is your or your designers' sensitivity to Hindus and their festivals gone? What is a mere apology? Why take the first step in the first place?”

Another user called for action and said: “Use the power of social media. Start a campaign. Boycott their products, their business. Cancel them in public life… Unless you bring them down to their knees, they will not learn.”

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As the controversy intensified, an FIR was filed against the restaurant owners under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly provoking with the intent to cause a riot.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the accused - Arshad Asharaf and Shamnas Kunhimuhammed - were booked following a complaint by a local resident.

They were later released on bail after their statements were recorded. The owners maintained that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

What did the restaurant say in apology? Amid growing criticism, Meher Mandi & Grills shared an apology video on Instagram.

In the video, the owners expressed regret over the post. They said the design work had been outsourced and admitted there was a lapse in reviewing the final content before it was published.

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The restaurant stated that the post was not intentional and assured that such an incident would not happen again.

Despite the apology, some users remained unconvinced. Many argued that responsibility ultimately lies with the business.

One user wrote: “Outsourcing the design, but the idea has to come from the company. This was done deliberately, not by mistake.”

Another comment read: “This is not a ‘mistake.’ These people deliberately mock Hindu beliefs and deities, then issue a weak, insensitive apology after backlash… Are Hindu sentiments so cheap and freely available?”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.