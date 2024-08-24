Tanmay Bhat is viral, but this time for all the right reason. Recently, a photo of Tanmay Bhat was shared on social that depicts his amazing weight loss transformation.

Sharing the photo on X, an user said “Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please (Please tell me your diet). This is such a great transformation. PS- You look like Karan Johar here.” The photo that was shared about in the morning garnered over 2.2K likes.

Many discussed the kind of diet he might be following. One said it might be Keto and another suggested Intermittent Fasting.

“Bro really deserves some praise,” posted an X user. “I thought he is Karan Johar,” added another. A third commented, “He looks like Karan Johar from the side, but a great transformation.” A fourth wrote, “Damn. That is just impressive.

Bhat also shared a picture on his Instagram story, revealing how he achieved incredible weight loss.

YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, according to his LinkedIn profile, completed his Bachelor’s degree in Advertising from RD National College in 2010. Shortly thereafter, he co-founded AIB and served as its CEO.