Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in China
Key events happened on June 14, from first monkey space flight to first hydrogen bomb test in Chinaz
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On this day: Multiple incidents that happened in past became an important chapter in history and our lives. On June 14, a monkey travelled in space for the first time in 1949. The das is also remembered for Chinas first hydrogen bomb test.
(More to come)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!