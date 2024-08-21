Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: The Akshay Kumar-Tapsee Pannu-starrer comedy drama film continues to struggle at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned a total of ₹17.15 crore in six days after its release. The early estimates of the movie's collection on day 6, Tuesday, stand at ₹1.10 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 6 The multi-starrer movie, Khel Khel Mein, failed to utilise the weekend opportunity and performed low on its first five days at the box office. The movie earned an estimated ₹16.05 crore in its first five days. With the addition of ₹1.10 crore earnings on Tuesday, its total earnings stood at ₹17.15 crore after day 6. The movie had an overall 18.43% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The movie has earned an estimated ₹26.8 crore, and ₹17.15 crore in India (Net). Its gross collection in India stood at ₹19.3 crore six days after release.

About Khel Khel Mein Mudassar Aziz directed the comedy-drama, which was produced by White World Productions, Wakaoo Films, and T-Series. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, and Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal also play key roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}