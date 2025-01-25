While Khushi Kapoor's love life has always been the centre of attention on the Internet, this time, her choice of heels intrigued social media users.

In a recent viral video on Instagram, Khushi was seen waiting for a lift in a hotel lobby with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina.

As the paparazzi continued to click them together, at one point, a clearly irritated Vedang asked them to join in.

But the netizen's attention was glued to Khushi Kapoor's sky-high heels. Her heels were so high that the Jigra-fame Vedang Raina looked shorter than her.

While netizens were in awe of her boyfriend for not feeling insecure, some wondered why she needed such high heels, considering that she is already very tall.

Check out the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “She is already tall y so much heeels (sic),” a user said.

“Itni high heels kyun pehnni h jb bf he chhota lgne lg jaae, (Why is she wearing such high heels that her boyfriend starts looking short)” another user said.

“Is High heels needed for that actress with that height,” a user asked.

“He’s so secure with her wearing heels. A MAN,” a user lauded Vedang.

“She is herself so uncomfortable in those heels,” a user remarked.

“Lambai bahut hai inki Amitabh Bachchan ji types,” a user quipped, comparing Khushi Kapoor's height to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

“Not gonna compromise with heels to make the height even,” a user said.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have won hearts with their chemistry on and off the screen. They had shared the screen space in ‘The Archies’.

Khushi Kapoor's work line-up Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen in Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

The film Loveyapa offers a fresh take on Gen-Z relationships. It is centred around a quirky challenge set by the lead characters' parents. Before tying the knot, Gaurav and Baani must swap their phones for a day to prove their trust.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the movie boasts a stellar cast, including Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand.