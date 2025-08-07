Kiara Advani's fitness plan for War 2 'didn’t have any shortcuts': ‘...pancakes, grilled chicken’

Kiara Advani is turning heads with her bold transformation in War 2, where she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe film. As fans rave about her striking avatar as Kavya Luthra, her toned physique isn’t just thanks to genetics — it’s the result of months of carefully structured diet, consistent effort, and a solid fitness regime.

Her nutritionist, in a chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that Kiara’s fitness journey began with a clear aim: “When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen,” she said. “She didn’t want shortcuts. She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic — and something that made her feel strong.”



Kiara Advani’s Diet Kiara’s day would begin with her must-have breakfast: “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes.” Made from oat and walnut flour, protein powder, monk fruit or maple syrup, water, fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter — it was a dish she loved so much that her team even filmed the preparation process before she left for her European shoot.

Her meals were rich in lean protein and fresh produce — think grilled chicken, light curries, avocado, edamame, and hummus with vegetable crudités. Snacks weren’t restricted either, and a favourite was “good old sattu chaas” — a cooling, protein-packed Indian drink.

For the bikini scene, the approach was sensible and steady. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy — no extreme cutting or water depletion,” her nutritionist clarified.