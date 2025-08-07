Kiara Advani's fitness plan for War 2 'didn’t have any shortcuts': ‘...pancakes, grilled chicken’

Kiara Advani is turning heads with her bold transformation in War 2, where she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe film. As fans rave about her striking avatar as Kavya Luthra, her toned physique isn’t just thanks to genetics — it’s the result of months of carefully structured diet, consistent effort, and a solid fitness regime.

Her nutritionist, in a chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that Kiara’s fitness journey began with a clear aim: “When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen,” she said. “She didn’t want shortcuts. She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic — and something that made her feel strong.”



Kiara Advani’s Diet Kiara’s day would begin with her must-have breakfast: “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes.” Made from oat and walnut flour, protein powder, monk fruit or maple syrup, water, fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter — it was a dish she loved so much that her team even filmed the preparation process before she left for her European shoot.

Her meals were rich in lean protein and fresh produce — think grilled chicken, light curries, avocado, edamame, and hummus with vegetable crudités. Snacks weren’t restricted either, and a favourite was “good old sattu chaas” — a cooling, protein-packed Indian drink.

For the bikini scene, the approach was sensible and steady. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy — no extreme cutting or water depletion,” her nutritionist clarified.

Beyond food, recovery and rest were key. “We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm, ensuring she got adequate rest,” the expert explained. “Everything—her meal timings, training windows, and even caffeine intake—was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimise everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable.”