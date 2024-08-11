Kicked out of Paris Olympics, Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso claims Neymar ’messaged’ her

  • The 20-year-old Paraguayan swimmer even claimed that former Brazil captain is a huge fan of her.

Livemint
Updated11 Aug 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso poses at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso poses at the Paris Olympics 2024.

A day after allegedly been kicked out of Paris Olympics 2024 village for 'creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay', swimmer Luan Alonso has revealed that she had received a private message on Instagram from Brazilian footballer Neymar.

The 20-year-old Paraguayan swimmer even claimed that former Brazil captain is a huge fan of her and he messaged her on social media.

"He sent me a DM. That's all I can say. It was left on the request form. I cannot tell this here," Fox Sports Mexico quoted Paraguayan radio show Aire de Todos where Luan Alonso made the claims.

Earlier, reports arrived that Alonso was allegedly kicked out out of the Summer Games village by the organising committee. Though not much was revealed why it was or is deemed as 'inappropriate' behaviour.

Larissa Schaerer, the head of the COP mission, said, as quoted by Zee News, “Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village.”

However, when asked from Alonso if the reports are true, she denied it and urged people to 'stop spreading false information'.

Meanwhile, Alonso announced her retirement from swimming, stating it was her last race was at the Paris Olympics.

"It's official now! I'm retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for the support! Sorry Paraguay. I only have to thank you!" she posted on social media.

According to details, Luana Alonso competed in the women's 100m butterfly at the Paris Olympics. She finished sixth and failed to qualify for the semifinals. She holds multiple Paraguayan records in the butterfly discipline.

The Paris Olympics concluded on 11 August as the closing ceremony begins from 9 pm local time (12:30 AM IST, August 12).

