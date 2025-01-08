Viral video: It has been six months that the movie 'Stree 2' was released, and people still haven't got over the film's hit song ‘Aaj Ki Raat,' or Tamannaah Bhatia's iconic steps to the item number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamannaah Bhatia's infectious moves seem to have left a mark even on children, let alone professional dancers. Netizens have been full of praise after a little boy's video of him dancing to the ‘Aaj ki Raat’ song became viral on social media.

“Jealous people, giving parental advice in the comments section. This kid is going places. Go rock star," commented one user, slamming others who had criticised the parents for letting the little one dance to an item number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to dozens of comments, the viral video has already gained over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

The kid's viral video Swaying his hands, shaking his waist —the little kid manages to match each of the steps that Tamannaah Bhatia had originally performed in the ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song. As the child continues to shake a leg to the music, adults present around him clap and encourage the kid further.

“Baccha hai ya kayamat," commented one user, praising the kids' talent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Boy rocked, Tamanna (Tamannaah Bhatia) shocked," added a second user.

A third user was in full admiration of the child's dance, and went on to tag Tamannaah Bhatia in the viral video.

‘Where is the young generation going…’ Some users, however, did not join in to cheer for the kid, and felt that it was inappropriate for the child. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Where is the young generation going…which direction?" wrote one user.

“Spoiling kid in small age," quipped in another person.