A teenager separated from his family in Algeria was reunited with his family nearly after twenty-seven years. Omar Bin Omran vanished from Algeria's Djelfa when he was a teenager and was later assumed to be dead after his family couldn't find him for decades. Little did they know that Omar was alive and locked inside the cellar by their own neighbour.

According to a report by The Sun, 45-year-old Omar vanished from his house in 1997. When his family failed to find him, it was assumed that he had died during a civil war between Algeria's government and Islamist rebel groups. However, Omar was alive and living next to their door. The guy who was kidnapped as a teenager was rescued from a hay-covered cellar on Sunday, May 12, reported The Sun.

The shocking footage shows Omar being rescued from the cellar and being helped out of the cellar. He was kept inside the cellar since 1997 by his neighbour. The cellar was located on the property, which was only yards away from his family's house.

Family's 61-year-old neighbour is the prime suspect in the case, who is believed to have abducted Omar 27 years ago. The cellar was hidden beneath a sheep farm and Omar was kept under haystacks, reported The Sun citing local media reports.

Magic spell on the victim

Omar continued to remain inside prison and was not able to seek help or come out of the cellar because of a spell the alleged kidnapper had cast on him, reported The Sun, referring to the local media. After the shocking incident came to the limelight, officials arrested the suspect, and the investigation into the matter is underway.

The prime suspect in the abduction case used to live alone in his house and worked as a civil servant. The actual cause behind the crime is yet to be known.

After Omar's rescue, his family recalled how his dog used to wait at the doorstep of his neighbour days after he was kidnapped from their house in 1997. After some time, the dog also disappeared.

