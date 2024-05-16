‘Kidnapped’ for 27 years: Family finds lost son in neighbour's yard; this is what happens next
Omar Bin Omran vanished from Djelfa in Algeria at 17, presumed dead by family. After 27 years, he was found locked in a neighbour's cellar, sparking shock and disbelief.
