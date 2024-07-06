Kill public review: Viewers hail ‘Firecracker of an action movie’ produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Action thriller 'Kill', produced by Dharma Productions, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, received high praise for its intense and gripping experience. The movie features brutal action sequences in the confined setting of a moving train.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published6 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Action thriller 'Kill' stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles
Action thriller ’Kill’ stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles(Screengrab from YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Kill, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, was released in theatres across India on July 5. This is the first time Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has produced an action movie filled with gore and violence.

The Bollywood action thriller, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has received high appreciation from viewers.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 3 review: Amazon Prime Video web series gets lukewarm response

One user called it a “Hidden Gem of Indian Cinema” and wrote, “This thrilling action-packed film delivers an intense and gripping experience that sadly seems to have flown under the radar due to minimal marketing efforts. Unlike some of its overhyped counterparts in the industry, this movie proves that substance can triumph over style.”

“The movies doesn't take a long time to establish characters which are so well sketched out and feal very real. It's claustrophobic in your face action makes your gut wrench (literally) considering almost the whole of it takes place in the aisle of a moving train,” wrote another.

Also Read | ‘Kill’ review: The violence in this grisly action film is anything but empty

“Indian movies aren't exactly known for fast action sequences similar to the likes of Bruce Lee nor do we have gory films as a sub genre of horror. Kill checks both of these boxes. The gore is definitely not as extreme as some of the Saw films but gore there is. Beautifully executed in the span of 1 hour and 45 minutes,” came from another.

“Wonderful movie and amazing action sequences. I am surprised there has been little to no marketing on this movie, which deserves to make much more movies then movies like Salaar and Saaho! No slo-mo shots, no excessive melodrama, and we empathise with the bandits as much as how bad we feel for the train passengers!” posted another.

“Firecracker of an action movie from start to finish and doesn't let up for a second. Gives you a simple premise and plays it perfectly. Brutally violent, exceptionally directed fare with an outstanding performance from Lakshya,” reacted another.

Also Read | Sharmajee Ki Beti review: Netizens praise Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut

“Similar non-stop action to John Wick, but the fights are even more brutal and ruthless with a revenge story that gets deeply personal due to an all-time best villain (Raghav Juyal),” came from an overseas viewer.

Kill Box Office Collection Day 2

As per media reports, the movie - co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Lionsgate Movies - has been made with less than 20 crore. On its release day, it collected 1.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
