Kill public review: Viewers hail ‘Firecracker of an action movie’ produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Kill, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, was released in theatres across India on July 5. This is the first time Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has produced an action movie filled with gore and violence.

The Bollywood action thriller, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has received high appreciation from viewers.

One user called it a “Hidden Gem of Indian Cinema” and wrote, “This thrilling action-packed film delivers an intense and gripping experience that sadly seems to have flown under the radar due to minimal marketing efforts. Unlike some of its overhyped counterparts in the industry, this movie proves that substance can triumph over style.”

“The movies doesn't take a long time to establish characters which are so well sketched out and feal very real. It's claustrophobic in your face action makes your gut wrench (literally) considering almost the whole of it takes place in the aisle of a moving train,” wrote another.

“Indian movies aren't exactly known for fast action sequences similar to the likes of Bruce Lee nor do we have gory films as a sub genre of horror. Kill checks both of these boxes. The gore is definitely not as extreme as some of the Saw films but gore there is. Beautifully executed in the span of 1 hour and 45 minutes,” came from another.

“Wonderful movie and amazing action sequences. I am surprised there has been little to no marketing on this movie, which deserves to make much more movies then movies like Salaar and Saaho! No slo-mo shots, no excessive melodrama, and we empathise with the bandits as much as how bad we feel for the train passengers!” posted another.

“Firecracker of an action movie from start to finish and doesn't let up for a second. Gives you a simple premise and plays it perfectly. Brutally violent, exceptionally directed fare with an outstanding performance from Lakshya,” reacted another.

“Similar non-stop action to John Wick, but the fights are even more brutal and ruthless with a revenge story that gets deeply personal due to an all-time best villain (Raghav Juyal),” came from an overseas viewer.