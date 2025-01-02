A female orca who previously carried her deceased calf, has lost another baby shortly after birth. Scientists expressed concern for the calf's health. With two of her four calves lost, the situation raises worries for the future of the critically endangered orca population.

A female orca who went viral while carrying her dead baby for hundreds of miles in 2018 has lost another child — mere days after it was born. The killer whale, officially named J35, was spotted with a new female calf just before Christmas. A team of scientists watching the pod, however, raised the alarm days after this discovery over 'concerns' about the baby's health.

“The death of any calf is a tremendous loss. But the death of J61 is particularly devastating — not just because she was a female who could have one day potentially led her own matriline. Her mother, J35, has now lost two out of four documented calves – both of which were female," the Center for Whale Research wrote on Facebook.

The orca was later spotted carrying the body of the deceased calf on January 1, the second time she has exhibited such behaviour. The pod of critically endangered whales typically roams the vast Pacific Ocean between Washington state and British Columbia. They face numerous threats, including noisy ships that make it difficult to hunt and pollution of food.

The killer whale mother was shot to fame in 2018 after she carried the corpse of her dead calf for more than two weeks. A mourning J35 had travelled nearly a thousand miles with the deceased baby orca — with thousands on the internet expressing sorrow about her situation. In a cruel twist of fate, she now appears to be repeating the practice with yet another dead calf.

The Center for Whale Research, however, tagged New Year's Eve 2024 as a 'bittersweet' day with scientists confirming the birth of another calf in the same pod.