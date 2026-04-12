Kim Jung-youn, world’s youngest female tech billionaire – Who is she?

At the age of 22, South Korean heiress Kim Jung-youn has officially been named the world’s youngest female tech billionaire. The Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires list confirms that Jung-youn inherited her massive wealth from her late father, Kim Jung-ju, the visionary founder of gaming giant Nexon. Her ascent emphasizes the sustained financial dominance of Asia’s digital gaming sector and illustrates how the transfer of generational assets is redefining the global billionaire demographic. Jung-youn’s arrival coincides with a surge in ultra-young billionaires globally, many driven by AI innovation, venture capital, or inheritance, though few match her youthful status.

About Kim Jung-youn As the daughter of Kim Jung-ju, who established Nexon as a premier global gaming entity, Kim Jung-youn became an heir to a vast corporate legacy. Forbes reports that following Jung-ju’s passing in 2022, Jung-youn and her elder sister, Jung-min, received substantial shares in NXC, the primary holding company for Nexon. Neither sibling maintains an active role in the firm’s daily management, and both remain largely private regarding their personal affairs. Jung-youn is currently based in Jeju, South Korea, per Forbes’ records.

According to Forbes, Kim Jung-youn’s net worth as of April 12, 2026, is $1.5 billion.

Nexon: The Foundation of Her Fortune Launched in 1994, Nexon was a trailblazer in the evolution of online gaming. The corporation found immense success through multiplayer online role-playing titles and created international blockbusters like MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter, which continue to produce billions in yearly revenue. Nexon’s firm grip on the Asian market has solidified its position as one of South Korea’s most influential tech organizations. This enduring commercial triumph serves as the fundamental source of Jung-youn’s immense net worth.

Landscape of Young Billionaires in 2026 Forbes identifies 35 billionaires under the age of 30 this year, possessing a combined valuation of $92.4 billion. Although many inherited their status, a record 12 individuals are self-made, such as the 22-year-old entrepreneurs behind the AI hiring platform Mercor. Jung-youn is distinguished as the youngest woman in the tech billionaire category, joining an elite circle of young female leaders that includes Kalshi co-founder Luana Lopes Lara and Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo.

Recently, the Hurun Research Institute unveiled its 2026 ranking of the world’s 10 youngest self-made female billionaires.

Out of a broader group of 150 self-made women in the billionaire class, only 10 are under 40, while three are under 35, and just a single individual is under the age of 30.

Leading this elite group of 10 is 28-year-old Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, with a $1.2 billion wealth. While Jenner remains the youngest, Luana Lopes Lara of Kalshi Financial Services with $1.3 billion and Lucy Guo of Scale AI with $1.3 billion both secured billionaire status before reaching 32, generating their wealth within the fintech and AI sectors.