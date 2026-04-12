Kim Jung-youn, world’s youngest female tech billionaire – Who is she?

At the age of 22, South Korean heiress Kim Jung-youn has officially been named the world’s youngest female tech billionaire. The Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires list confirms that Jung-youn inherited her massive wealth from her late father, Kim Jung-ju, the visionary founder of gaming giant Nexon. Her ascent emphasizes the sustained financial dominance of Asia’s digital gaming sector and illustrates how the transfer of generational assets is redefining the global billionaire demographic. Jung-youn’s arrival coincides with a surge in ultra-young billionaires globally, many driven by AI innovation, venture capital, or inheritance, though few match her youthful status.

Advertisement

About Kim Jung-youn As the daughter of Kim Jung-ju, who established Nexon as a premier global gaming entity, Kim Jung-youn became an heir to a vast corporate legacy. Forbes reports that following Jung-ju’s passing in 2022, Jung-youn and her elder sister, Jung-min, received substantial shares in NXC, the primary holding company for Nexon. Neither sibling maintains an active role in the firm’s daily management, and both remain largely private regarding their personal affairs. Jung-youn is currently based in Jeju, South Korea, per Forbes’ records.

According to Forbes, Kim Jung-youn’s net worth as of April 12, 2026, is $1.5 billion.

Nexon: The Foundation of Her Fortune Launched in 1994, Nexon was a trailblazer in the evolution of online gaming. The corporation found immense success through multiplayer online role-playing titles and created international blockbusters like MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter, which continue to produce billions in yearly revenue. Nexon’s firm grip on the Asian market has solidified its position as one of South Korea’s most influential tech organizations. This enduring commercial triumph serves as the fundamental source of Jung-youn’s immense net worth.

Advertisement

Landscape of Young Billionaires in 2026 Forbes identifies 35 billionaires under the age of 30 this year, possessing a combined valuation of $92.4 billion. Although many inherited their status, a record 12 individuals are self-made, such as the 22-year-old entrepreneurs behind the AI hiring platform Mercor. Jung-youn is distinguished as the youngest woman in the tech billionaire category, joining an elite circle of young female leaders that includes Kalshi co-founder Luana Lopes Lara and Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo.

Recently, the Hurun Research Institute unveiled its 2026 ranking of the world’s 10 youngest self-made female billionaires.

Out of a broader group of 150 self-made women in the billionaire class, only 10 are under 40, while three are under 35, and just a single individual is under the age of 30.

Advertisement

Leading this elite group of 10 is 28-year-old Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, with a $1.2 billion wealth. While Jenner remains the youngest, Luana Lopes Lara of Kalshi Financial Services with $1.3 billion and Lucy Guo of Scale AI with $1.3 billion both secured billionaire status before reaching 32, generating their wealth within the fintech and AI sectors.

The other women in the list include Wang Shuo of Deel Software & Services with $1.3 billion wealth, Taylor Swift (Music) with $1.6 billion, Robyn Rihanna Fenty (Music) with $1.5 billion, Mira Murati of Thinking Machines Lab with with $1.2 billion, Daniela Amodei of Anthropic with $3.7 billion, Lu Yiwen of DR Retail with $1.6 billion, and Melanie Perkins of Canva Software & Services with $6.5 billion.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer