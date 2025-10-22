Kim Kardashian turns 45: Fashion mogul becomes her own neighbour with $7 million LA home purchase

It seems birthday celebrations aren’t complete for Kim Kardashian without a major real estate move.

The reality TV mogul and entrepreneur, who turned 45 this week, has reportedly purchased the property adjacent to her current Los Angeles home — a deal worth a cool $7 million.

Kim Kardashian buys a new house and its the one next to her current place! The acquisition marks yet another addition to Kim’s growing portfolio, reinforcing her status as one of Hollywood’s most prominent celebrity homeowners.

According to TMZ, Kim closed on the new Southern California property just days before her birthday.

The residence, a 4,945-square-foot home featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms, includes luxury amenities such as multiple fireplaces, a private spa, and scenic views overlooking nearby horse trails. Sources say the star plans to expand her existing compound once her ongoing renovations are complete, creating an even larger private estate in one of LA’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Her current home, already undergoing significant remodelling, has been at the centre of fan speculation for months.

Interestingly, rumours that her renovation work involved destroying a basketball court once gifted to Ye (formerly Kanye West) have proven untrue. Reports confirm that the court — originally a present from Kim to Ye during their marriage — remains intact, simply covered up during the construction process.

Kim and Ye, who tied the knot in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2022, have continued to co-parent their four children amicably while moving forward with separate ventures.

Kim Kardashian made headlines for her Academy Museum Gala look Kim’s latest property purchase comes just after she made waves at the Academy Museum Gala, where she stunned in a daring masked Margiela gown.

Her ensemble — a nude-toned, form-fitting creation with billowing sleeves and a sheer face veil — sparked widespread conversation in fashion circles.

“I decided to add the mask last minute,” Kim told Variety with a laugh. “I had full hair and makeup done—sorry, Mario!” she added, referencing her long-time makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The look, she explained, captured her “Skims aesthetic” — sleek, minimal, and quietly subversive.

Fashion critics lauded her for transforming the red carpet into what one described as “a living artwork.”