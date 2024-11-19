Kim Kardashian wins rock-paper-scissors against her ‘new best friend’—Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus

  • Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm, this time not with a fashion statement or a family drama, but with a technological marvel. The reality TV star recently introduced her followers to her new “friend,” a humanoid robot named Optimus, developed by Tesla

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Kim Kardashian wins rock-paper-scissors against her ‘new best friend’—Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus
Kim Kardashian wins rock-paper-scissors against her ‘new best friend’—Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus(Courtesy Instagram)

Kim Kardashian stunned fans by introducing her latest “new friend” on Instagram—a humanoid robot named Optimus, created by Tesla, Elon Musk’s groundbreaking tech company. In a series of videos, the reality star interacted with the robot, engaging in playful games and expressing amazement at its abilities.

Optimus, reportedly priced between $20,000 and $30,000, became the center of attention as Kardashian showcased its advanced features. From playing rock-paper-scissors to mimicking gestures, the robot seemed to bridge the gap between technology and human connection.

A Game of Rock-Paper-Scissors

“Umm, rock-paper-scissors,” Kim playfully says in one of the clips. The robot responds by raising its arms—a move that elicits a laugh from the star. As the game begins, Kim throws her move confidently. When the robot loses, she quips, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.”

The interaction took a surprising turn when the robot threw its arms up—a gesture resembling human frustration. The moment amused Kardashian’s followers, who commented on the robot’s human-like expressions.

Also Read | Tirupati Board to remove non-Hindu staff, prohibits political stance & more

"Meet My New Friend"

On X (formerly Twitter), Kardashian introduced Optimus with a simple caption: “Meet my new friend.” In one video, she waves at the robot, asking, “Can you do this?” and forms a heart with her hands. The robot, to her astonishment, replicates the gesture. “You know how to do that!” she exclaims in disbelief.

While handlers initially operated Tesla’s robots during their debut, it remains unclear if Optimus functioned autonomously in these videos.

Kim’s interaction with Optimus highlights the growing role of AI in daily life, blending novelty with technological wonder. For her followers, it was a unique glimpse into a future where humanoid robots might become household companions.

Also Read | Best mini water heaters: Top 6 options for instant hot water needs

In videos shared on her social media on Nov. 18, Kim Kardashian showcased her interaction with Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. Wearing two striking diamond rings, the reality star directed the robot to mirror her gesture by forming the other half of a heart with its mechanical hands.

Also Read | Tesla’s Optimus bots remotely operated by humans raises capability issue: Report

One of the rings featured an emerald-cut diamond set on a bold platinum band, exuding elegance. The other ring appeared intricately designed, with smaller sparkling gems encircling her finger, adding a touch of glamour to the futuristic encounter.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKim Kardashian wins rock-paper-scissors against her ‘new best friend’—Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.00
    10:10 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.5 (6.49%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.90
    10:10 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.42%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    252.35
    10:10 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    1.55 (0.62%)

    NTPC share price

    370.45
    10:10 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,364.40
    10:05 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    41.25 (3.12%)

    Coforge share price

    8,215.00
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    207 (2.58%)

    Mastek share price

    3,208.00
    10:05 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    72.55 (2.31%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    749.70
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    12.4 (1.68%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    267.45
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -28.35 (-9.58%)

    Thermax share price

    4,723.15
    10:05 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -144.8 (-2.97%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    548.00
    10:04 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -11.6 (-2.07%)

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,557.45
    09:56 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -74.55 (-1.61%)
    More from Top Losers

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.20
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.7 (6.67%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.87
    10:05 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    3.81 (6.34%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

    746.85
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    42.8 (6.08%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    146.10
    10:06 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.8 (5.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.