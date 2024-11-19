Kim Kardashian stunned fans by introducing her latest “new friend" on Instagram—a humanoid robot named Optimus, created by Tesla, Elon Musk’s groundbreaking tech company. In a series of videos, the reality star interacted with the robot, engaging in playful games and expressing amazement at its abilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Optimus, reportedly priced between $20,000 and $30,000, became the center of attention as Kardashian showcased its advanced features. From playing rock-paper-scissors to mimicking gestures, the robot seemed to bridge the gap between technology and human connection.

A Game of Rock-Paper-Scissors "Umm, rock-paper-scissors," Kim playfully says in one of the clips. The robot responds by raising its arms—a move that elicits a laugh from the star. As the game begins, Kim throws her move confidently. When the robot loses, she quips, "Oh! You're a little slow. I beat you."

The interaction took a surprising turn when the robot threw its arms up—a gesture resembling human frustration. The moment amused Kardashian’s followers, who commented on the robot’s human-like expressions.

"Meet My New Friend" On X (formerly Twitter), Kardashian introduced Optimus with a simple caption: “Meet my new friend." In one video, she waves at the robot, asking, “Can you do this?" and forms a heart with her hands. The robot, to her astonishment, replicates the gesture. “You know how to do that!" she exclaims in disbelief.

While handlers initially operated Tesla's robots during their debut, it remains unclear if Optimus functioned autonomously in these videos.

Kim’s interaction with Optimus highlights the growing role of AI in daily life, blending novelty with technological wonder. For her followers, it was a unique glimpse into a future where humanoid robots might become household companions.

