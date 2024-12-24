Kim Kardashian's latest music video for 'Santa Baby' has ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with users labeling it 'demonic' and 'creepy.' Featuring bizarre imagery and an unexpected cameo by Macaulay Culkin, the video has left viewers questioning its artistic merit and intent.

Festival season is here, and so is Kim Kardashian with her Christmas song, Santa Baby. Basically a cover of Eartha Kitt's Christmas hit, Kim's new music video has been deemed "forbidden" and "demonic" by social media users who saw the 4.44-minute cover on YouTube.

Netizens said they couldn't see the “art" in Kim's “scary" video, as some even claimed that the video seemed like what “hell" would be.

In the bizarre video, Kim Kardashian, could be seen wearing a blonde bob wig, dressed in a blue top, beige leggings, and heels.

The video begins with Kim crawling through an eerie party scene featuring odd sights like a donkey, a Jesus-lookalike raiding a fridge, and strippers playing Twister. Kim then makes her way to Santa, passing men wrestling and other bizarre happenings.

Upon reaching Santa, she ran her fingers up his legs, and he removed his video camera to reveal his identity—Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, in a surprising and quirky cameo.

Here's how netizens reacted: "I am not on enough drugs to find the art in this," a user said. "Is this for Halloween…. because this scares me," added another user.

“This is not art. It’s tragic. Like a bad acid trip," said another user.

"Leaving the comments enabled was very brave!" one user quipped.

“This is how I would expect hell to be," a user said.

Calling the video a "Kanye West thing", a user said, "I swear this is the most Kanye thing we've seen from her." "I hope this video gives kanye full custody of the kids," another user said.

"I've never seen a person try so hard and miss every single time," added another user.

“She's trying really hard to stay in the spotlight! Girl you are pushing 50! Very creepy!" said a user.

“I was just saying to myself haven’t seen nothing demonic from Kim lately," another user said.

Some social media users also called the video a "very long, random dream", as they sent "condolences to anyone else who won't get this 4:44 of their life back". "I wish I could delete the last 5 minutes from my memory," a user said.

Mocking Kim Kardashian, who was crawling in the video, a user said, “LOL She had to crawl through the video because she injured her foot and can't stand."

However, a few users compared the video to a party of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the rapper is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.