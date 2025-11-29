Kim Kardashian's ‘low brain activity’ a risk of developing Alzheimer's? Here's what her brain scan revealed

Kim Kardashian recently underwent a brain scan that revealed that the SKIMS co-founder has ‘low brain activity.’ The latest development comes shortly after her recent aneurysm diagnosis.

Advertisement

Dr Daneil Amen – celebrity psychologist – however assured Kardashian that she does not have a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and said she was "extraordinary in being positive."

A brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain, according to the National Health Service (NHS)

Kim Kardashian's brain scan The ‘All’s Fair’ actress underwent a brain scan on the 27 November episode of Hulu's ‘The Kardashians’, where Dr. Daniel Amen pointed out “holes” indicating that the front part of her brain “is less active than it should be.”

Dr Daniel Amen – a celebrity psychologist who specialises in brain disorders – said the reduced activity could be linked to chronic stress as Kim prepared for the California bar exam held in July 2025.

Advertisement

"With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that's not good for you, especially as you're studying and you're getting ready to take the boards," Amen told Kardashian, who was alongside longtime family friend Scott Disick, as per USA Today.

How did Kim react? Amen further informed that although Kim Kardashian was not significantly anxious or depressed, her extreme sleepiness worried Kardashian.

“That just can’t be. I’m not accepting that,” Kardashian responded. “I need to get on a plan and figure this out…" said Kim.

In her confessional, Kardashian said, "I have a beautiful brain," "I heard that before."

Kim to retake bar exam Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian revealed on her Instagram Story that she did not pass the California bar exam in July — a requirement to become a licensed attorney in the state.

Advertisement