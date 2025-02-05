Kinda Pregnant, starring Amy Schumer, Will Forte and Jillian Bell in key roles, has started streaming on Netflix.

Kinda Pregnant’s bold and exaggerated style sometimes overshadows deeper themes, making it feel louder than meaningful, according to The Guardian. It also questions Schumer’s comedy techniques.

“Schumer’s style – force and exaggeration, pushing boundaries to sometimes hilarious ends – may have reached its limit,” the publication added.

Kinda Pregnant lacks engaging characters and consistent humour, relying on a quirky premise with a few funny moments, reviewed The Hollywood Reporter. The friendship feels weak, and Schumer struggles to balance comedy and emotion, it said.

“Schumer doesn’t quite balance the emotional and comedic requirements of her character in a meaningful way. The result is a film composed of awkward gags and stilted poignancy,” The Hollywood Reporter added.

According to Movie Web, Kinda Pregnant offers chuckles and smirks but lacks big laughs. The cast delivers mildly funny moments while even minor characters shine in their roles, it added.

“The biggest flaw with Kinda Pregnant is one that faces so many comedies today: the plot is exhaustingly predictable. No matter how funny the concept, the characters, or the cast of comics, movie after movie falls prey to the simplistic, predictable, paint-by-numbers devices and plot turns we know by heart,” it added.

“The film has some strong comic scenes and interesting dialogues, but all fails in front of the bigger picture of this entertainer,” Leisure Byte said in its review.

According to the publication, Kinda Pregnant wastes its talented cast, lacking chemistry, flow and engaging characters. A messy plot, awkward scenes and forced interactions make it more disappointing than enjoyable.

Amy Schumer took Kim Kardashian’s permission Amy Schumer earlier revealed that she had personally asked Kim Kardashian for permission to use a joke about her late father in the movie. The actress shared on The Howard Stern Show that she pitched Kardashian a few jokes about her family.